Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 281,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 523,843 shares in the last quarter.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of TNDM opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
