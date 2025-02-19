Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $786,900. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

