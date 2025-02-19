Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 9,124 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.67% of Coda Octopus Group worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODA stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.55. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

