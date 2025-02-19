Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 258,042,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 78,085,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a market cap of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.