Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 288,042,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is a support level?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.