Royal Bank of Canada Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $5.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 1,314,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,787,347.60. The trade was a 0.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 146,581 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.