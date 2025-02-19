RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in RTX by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

