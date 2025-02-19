RTX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,110 call options.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.1 %

RTX stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,549. RTX has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.