Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $658.80 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,506 shares of company stock worth $21,407,851 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

