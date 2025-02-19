Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 611,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,527,000 after purchasing an additional 58,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.