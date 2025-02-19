SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €16.94 ($17.65) and last traded at €16.94 ($17.65). 84,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.76 ($17.46).

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $785.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.35 and its 200 day moving average is €15.51.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

