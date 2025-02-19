Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of SB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 742,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $393.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

