Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,622 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,885,000 after buying an additional 567,858 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

