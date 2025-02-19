Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after buying an additional 1,916,851 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,696,000 after buying an additional 915,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

