Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

