Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 10,132 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 182,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

