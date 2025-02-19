Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 11,509 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25,645.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 272,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,602,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.