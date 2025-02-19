Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
