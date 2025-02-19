Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.
Saratoga Investment Price Performance
SAR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
