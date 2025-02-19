Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Posts Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $967.37 million during the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SARTF remained flat at $205.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $175.93 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SARTF. Guggenheim upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Stories

