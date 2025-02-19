Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 20.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,696,000 after purchasing an additional 915,925 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $37,322,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

