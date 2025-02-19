Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $48,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after buying an additional 830,713 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 730,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 597,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

