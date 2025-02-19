Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 384,414 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 348,287 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 461,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 259,733 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 123,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 184,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 122,818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

