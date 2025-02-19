Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after acquiring an additional 66,293 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,962 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $307,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

