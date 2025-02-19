Semus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $42,896,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,056.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $972.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $927.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.



