Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $414,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSEP. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:FSEP opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

