Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 18,328 Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned 4.40% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $614,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

