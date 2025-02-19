Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 908 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 183,516 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

