Semus Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.88 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

