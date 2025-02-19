Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 8617193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Septerna alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEPN

Septerna Stock Down 47.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Septerna

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $3,197,000.

About Septerna

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.