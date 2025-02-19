Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) CEO Eric D. Shaff Sells 12,726 Shares

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric D. Shaff sold 12,726 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,308.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,551.59. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 292,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,303. The company has a market cap of $141.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.11. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,857,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

