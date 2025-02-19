Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Drops By 7.7%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 56,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Broadcom

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

