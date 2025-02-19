Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Decreases By 6.9%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 868,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
DRRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
DRRX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
