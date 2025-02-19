Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $425.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.20 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

