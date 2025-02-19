SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $58.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $58,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.