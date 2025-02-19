SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

