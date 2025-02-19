SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,056.03 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $972.43 and a 200 day moving average of $927.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

