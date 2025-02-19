Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.