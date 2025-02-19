Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

SSD stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSD

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.