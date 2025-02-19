Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €78.75 ($82.03) and last traded at €78.85 ($82.14). Approximately 33,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.40 ($82.71).

Sixt Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.38.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

