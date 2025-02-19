Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.45. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 60,731 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

