SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 1041299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.98 ($0.23).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. The stock has a market cap of £47.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (1.54) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 237.95%.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

