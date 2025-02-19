SL Green Realty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -257.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,688. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.34, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

