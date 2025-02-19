Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $44.36 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 217840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SON

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 126,867 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,181,000 after buying an additional 437,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.