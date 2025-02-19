Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 49,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
About Sparta Commercial Services
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sparta Commercial Services
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.