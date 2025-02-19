Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 49,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

