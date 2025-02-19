SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.