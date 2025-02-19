SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

