SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 214.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $589.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $510.45 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.