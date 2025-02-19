Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 108.75 ($1.37). Approximately 228,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 159,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.24).
Springfield Properties Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £114.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Springfield Properties Company Profile
The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.
