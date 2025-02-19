SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

STEW opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

